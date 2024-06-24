Home>>
"A movable feast" in Xinjiang: A paradise of flowers and fruits
(People's Daily Online) 15:18, June 24, 2024
China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is a great place to enjoy breathtaking landscapes and experience cultural diversity.
Xinjiang's climate and soil make it ideal for growing fruits and flowers. In this video, People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch travels to Tianshan Flyworld, an area built from scratch in just a few years, where some of Xinjiang's most sought-after products are harvested.
