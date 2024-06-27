Tajikistan cherries quickly enter Chinese market thanks to efficient customs clearance at airport in China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:28, June 27, 2024

Recently, 645 kilograms of cherries from Tajikistan arrived at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Just one day later, these cherries were on the dining tables of Chinese consumers.

Customs officials inspect imported goods at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

Customs officials at the airport efficiently inspected the cherries as soon as they arrived.

"Dear clients, the imported cherries you ordered are expected to arrive at the international cargo department of Urumqi Diwopu International Airport at around 10 o'clock. Please pick them up as soon as possible!"

Yin Zifen, business manager of an international freight forwarding company, promptly notified her clients in a WeChat group.

Staff members of a logistics company unload imported cherries from an airplane at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Cong)

Every year from May to June, cherries from countries such as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan become a hit with Chinese consumers due to their tender flesh and juicy flavor. China is currently the largest consumer market for cherries from Central Asia.

The cherries imported from Tajikistan were transported through the belly cargo transportation service provided by China Southern Airlines, with staff members ensuring seamless operations such as unloading, sorting, and loading.

Customs officials supervised the unloading process on-site, and within half an hour, the cherries were transported to the designated customs area for imported fruit, where two customs officials efficiently completed the clearance inspection in 30 minutes.

Urumqi Diwopu International Airport has the advantage of short processing time and fast customs clearance.

The airport customs office has facilitated the creation of a dedicated pathway for imported fresh fruit and implemented a streamlined process for expedited clearance of perishable, high-priority, and special items. This has reduced the time required for customs procedures and allowed for immediate inspection and release, ensuring the prompt entry of cherries into the domestic market.

A man consults a customs official at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Han Ting)

"My company handled 31 batches of imported cherries through Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in 2023. With market demand increasing, the import volume will continue to grow," said Yin.

Over 4 tonnes of cherries imported from Tajikistan have already passed through Urumqi Diwopu International Airport this year.

