Highlights of 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi

Xinhua) 13:55, July 01, 2024

A child tastes sea-buckthorn juice at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024. Themed "New Opportunities of Silk Road, New Vitality for Eurasian Cooperation," the five-day expo that opened on June 26 has drawn over 1,900 participants from 50 countries, regions and international organizations, showcasing over 6,000 varieties of products. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Visitors learn about power facility models at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2024.

A staff member operates an industrial robot at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024.

Visitors view a China-made helicopter at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2024.

A staff member puts wheat germ products in place at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024.

Visitors select Hotan jade at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024.

A staff member (R) introduces agricultural products to an exhibitor at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2024.

Visitors view cotton pickers displayed at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024.

A staff member introduces steel products at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024.

Xinjiang specialties are displayed at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2024.

A staff member of an oilfield company talks with a visitor at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024.

A staff member introduces textile fibers at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024.

Exhibitors learn about a smart wind turbine at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2024.

A staff member puts skincare products in place at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024.

Visitors learn about wastewater treatment solutions at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024.

