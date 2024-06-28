Xinjiang beef reaches dining tables nationwide

June 28, 2024

Xinjiang brown cattle roam the Tangbula Grassland in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

In June, Xinjiang brown cattle roam the Tangbula Grassland, one of the primary production areas for Xinjiang brown cattle, in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo shows Xinjiang brown cattle by-products. (People's Daily Online/Chen Xinhui)

"Our company produces Xinjiang brown cattle by-products," said Huang Yan, chairperson of Xinjiang Chuangjin Luyiyi Food Technology Co., Ltd. in an interview with People's Daily Online.

Photo shows a braised beef processing workshop which uses Xinjiang brown cattle as its primary ingredient. (People's Daily Online/Chen Xinhui)

Xinjiang brown cattle, the first cattle bred domestically for milk and meat production, has emerged as the leading breed in the beef industry of northern Xinjiang.

These cattle possess remarkable grazing capabilities, high feed conversion efficiency, and exceptional meat production suitablility, and are also known for their superior meat quality.

In 2022, the Xinjiang brown cattle industry cluster was officially recognized as a national advantageous characteristic industry cluster construction project in China.

Xinjiang brown cattle, owned by Xinjiang Chuangjin Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., roam the Tangbula Grassland in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of Xinjiang Chuangjin Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd.)

Huang said that Xinjiang Chuangjin Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., the sister company of her company, owns the largest Xinjiang brown cattle breeding base in northwest China. The company's industrial base covers the Ili River Valley, ensuring the quality of raw materials.

Photo shows a braised beef processing workshop which uses Xinjiang brown cattle as its primary ingredient. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

According to Huang, apart from being sold locally in Xinjiang, her company's braised beef is also distributed to various places including Beijing and Chongqing cities, as well as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hunan, Hubei, Heilongjiang, and Sichuan provinces.

