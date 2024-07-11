We Are China

Major wheat production area in China's Xinjiang greets harvest season

Xinhua) 09:04, July 11, 2024

A staff checks newly harvested wheat at a storehouse of a grain and oil company in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member checks newly harvested wheat at a storehouse of a grain and oil company in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows wheat ready for harvest at a field in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows reapers harvesting wheat in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows storehouses of a grain and oil company in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A reaper harvests wheat in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member examines newly harvested wheat at a storehouse of a grain and oil company in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2024. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows farmers loading newly harvested wheat in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, Qitai County, a major wheat production area in northwest China's Xinjiang, greets its harvest season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

