July 12, 2024

In southwest China's Yunnan Province, roadside green belts are not only attractive, but also produce delicious delights.

During the summer season, the roadside green belts in Mangshi city, located in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan, become vibrant with the presence of various fruits, including jackfruits, mangoes, longan fruits, and grapefruits.

Once these fruits ripen, the local government sends staff members to harvest them. The harvested fruits are then distributed free of charge to citizens and tourists.

In a roadside green belt in Yingjiang county, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, a bountiful harvest of edible fungi emerges, enticing pedestrians to gather them and take them home to whip up delectable dishes.

In Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan, a couple chanced upon a discovery of Collybia albuminosa mushrooms. They excitedly gathered the mushrooms, brought them back to their home, and proceeded to weigh their findings, which amounted to about 2 kilograms.

In Kunming, Yunnan's provincial capital, residents stumbled upon a delightful surprise in a roadside green belt - rosemary. Recognizing its culinary value as a flavorful condiment, those fortunate enough to discover it wasted no time in plucking the fragrant herb and bringing it home to enhance the taste of their roast beef dishes.

The roadside green belts in Yunnan hold a treasure trove of delights, including an array of beautiful flowers that captivate tourists. It is no wonder that many tourists are left in awe, realizing what a truly marvelous destination Yunnan is.

