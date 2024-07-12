Nut industry boosts rural revitalization in SW China's Yunnan

Tree branches are laden with Australian macadamia nuts in Gale village of Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

As summer begins, Australian macadamia nuts are entering their fruit bearing period in Gale village of Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Gale village boasts an Australian macadamia nut plantation spanning over 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) of land, bringing business opportunities to the village and the county.

In recent years, Jiangcheng has identified the Australian macadamia nut industry as the driving force to promote income growth and ecological development in the county. The county has introduced a new development model that integrates enterprises, plantations and farmers to forge synergy, promoting growth in the nut industrial chain and supporting rural revitalization

By now, the Australian macadamia nut plantation area in Jiangcheng county has hit 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares), and the area used for production in the county has amounted to 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares). In 2024, the expected yield is 20,000 tonnes with an estimated value reaching 250 million yuan (about $34.36 million).

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

