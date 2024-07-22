'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: Inside the innovative China-Kazakhstan border center

People's Daily Online) 15:00, July 22, 2024

The China-Kazakhstan Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center, spanning 5.6 square kilometers, is the first cross-border economic cooperation zone that China has established with other countries.

Straddling the China-Kazakhstan border, the center has become a popular destination for visitors from China and abroad. In the first half of this year, it recorded over 2.72 million visits, up 113 percent from the same period last year.

Join People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch as he explores the center and its key attraction – the connecting corridor – offering visitors a unique cross-border experience.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)