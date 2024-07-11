'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: How smart greenhouses produce tasty tomatoes amid summer heat

In the scorching summer heat of Kokdala, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the intelligent greenhouses of Runtai Agricultural Technology Development Co., Ltd. maintain a moderate temperature and proper humidity despite the intense heat outside.

Inside the greenhouses, lush vines grow on vertical supports, with ripe cherry tomatoes displaying a tempting red hue. Strings of tomatoes transition naturally from green to red, creating a "forest of tomatoes."

These greenhouses monitor the tomato-growing environment in real time using digital technology and the Internet of Things. They automatically control temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels with high precision, allowing cherry tomatoes to be harvested year-round.

Xinjiang's abundant sunshine and significant temperature differences between day and night, combined with advanced technologies, enable these intelligent facilities to consistently produce fresh and tasty agricultural products.

Follow People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch as he tours this "forest of tomatoes" and samples the juicy, ruby tomatoes amid the scorching summer heat.

