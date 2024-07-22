In pics: Dreamy scene unfolds in Puzhehei, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:39, July 22, 2024

Photo shows the picturesque view of the Puzhehei scenic spot in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province after the rain. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

In July, during the height of summer, a dreamy and captivating scene unfolds in the Puzhehei scenic spot in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In this national 5A tourist attraction, the highest possible rating for a tourist attraction in China, the iconic karst landscape is adorned with twilight clouds and lush green mountains after rain, resembling a series of ink wash paintings.

