Over 100 million butterflies appear in SW China’s Yunnan
Recently, a spectacular "butterfly explosion" has been observed in the dry-hot valley of the Yuanjiang River in Yuanjiang Hani, Yi and Dai Autonomous county, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
In a rare ecological spectacle, over 100 million butterflies began to emerge from chrysalises in the valley. It is estimated that nearly 1 million caterpillars will successfully transform into butterflies each day. The "butterfly explosion" will last until August this year.
The valley, known for its unique ecological environment, boasts rich biodiversity. It is home to over 600 butterfly species, accounting for nearly half of the 1,300-plus butterfly species found in Yunnan.
In recent years, Yuanjiang has actively implemented measures to enhance biodiversity protection, significantly increasing the county’s butterfly population.
