Scenery of grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:17, July 17, 2024

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)