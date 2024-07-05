Scenery of Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, N China
An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
A butterfly is pictured at Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Tourists visit Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Daqingshan National Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inner Mongolia village taps rural cultural industry to paint a brighter future
- Traditional Mongolian ethnic culture promoted at schools in NE China
- Grassland homestay cluster becomes driving force for development of grassland tourism in Inner Mongolia
- View of Daqingshan Nature Reserve in Inner Mongolia
- China's Inner Mongolia sees installed capacity of new energy topping 100 mln kilowatts
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.