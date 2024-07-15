34th Naadam festival kicks off in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:17, July 15, 2024

Wrestlers of traditional Mongolian style perform during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. The Naadam festival kicked off here on Sunday. Naadam, usually held in mid-summer and sometimes in winter in pastoral areas of Inner Mongolia, means "games" in the Mongolian language. It often comprises wrestling, archery, and horse racing, also known as the "Three Games of Men." (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Herders on horseback are pictured during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Artists perform on horseback during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People in ethnic costume are pictured during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Artists perform on horseback during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Artists perform on horseback during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Herders on horseback are pictured during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Fireworks are pictured during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Wrestlers of traditional Mongolian style perform during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows wrestlers of traditional Mongolian style during the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 34th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

