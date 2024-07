We Are China

In pics: blooming lotus flowers across China

Xinhua) 08:44, July 15, 2024

This photo taken on July 12, 2024 shows lotus flowers at a park in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a dragonfly at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 12, 2024 shows a lotus flower at a scenic spot in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Ma Huabin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a lotus flower at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a lotus flower in Yanjian Village of Longshan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a lotus flower in Yanjian Village of Longshan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

