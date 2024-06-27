Why flower industry thrives in SW China's Yunnan

Photo shows the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in the Dounan Flower Market in Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Ren Yilin)

At the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) in the Dounan Flower Market in Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, hundreds of brokers quickly decide whether they should bid for flowers based on information such as varieties and grades. On average, a deal is made every four seconds.

Seven out of every 10 stems of fresh-cut flowers in the Chinese market come from the Dounan market.

Behind the thriving flower industry in Yunnan is a modern industrial chain that integrates production, sales and services.

Technologies have been leveraged to solve the challenges in seed breeding and flower cultivation. To further enhance independent research and innovation capabilities, Chenggong district has collaborated with the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences on several research projects, aiming to independently cultivate new flower varieties and accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

Crowds of buyers purchase flowers in the Dounan Flower Market in Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/He Jingru)

To guarantee freshness, many logistics service providers directly deliver flowers from planting bases, and adopt a multi-dimensional transportation model consisting of air freight, high-speed trains and cold-chain logistics. The application of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies ensures quick delivery of flowers. The Kunming Customs has also opened a green channel that enables round-the-clock customs clearance of fresh-cut flowers.

Meanwhile, digital platforms ensure intelligent management. A digital trading screen in the KIFA displays all kinds of information about flowers. A big data center contributes to formulating policies in the flower industry, grasping market trends, and guiding production. It also enhances the Dounan market's status as the wind vane and barometer of China's flower market.

Carrying people's aspirations for a better life, flowers provide an emotional value for customers, facilitating the development of flower tours and boosting the sales of flowers and relevant products like flower cakes.

Photo shows fresh flowers in the Dounan Flower Market in Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Yuqi)

Photo shows preserved flowers in the Dounan Flower Market in Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/He Jingru)

Crowds of buyers purchase flowers in the Dounan Flower Market in Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

