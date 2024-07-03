Home>>
Trending in China | Intangible cultural heritage: porcelain flowers
(People's Daily App) 16:04, July 03, 2024
Porcelain flowers, a well-established ceramic decoration technique, have a unique artistic appeal. It's hard to imagine that these beautiful flowers are made of porcelain until you see them up close. A lump of porcelain clay is finely sculpted and tempered by fire, transforming into a stunning flower. Click the video to witness this fantastic skill in action.
