Night view of Jiayu Pass scenic area in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:34, July 16, 2024

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows an ancient city wall lit up at night at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

The Jiayu Pass is the starting point of a section of the Great Wall constructed during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The pass also served as a vital passage on the ancient Silk Road.

Starting from July 15th, the renowned Jiayu Pass will officially open for night tours, featuring themes centered around the culture of the Great Wall and the Silk Road. Utilizing a combination of laser projections, digital technology, and live stage performances, the night tours aim to provide visitors with a unique and immersive light experience.

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a night view at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows an ancient city wall lit up at night at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a night view at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a night view at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows ancient city walls lit up at night at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows ancient city walls lit up at night at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a night view at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a night view at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a night view at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a night view at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A drone photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows ancient city walls lit up at night at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)