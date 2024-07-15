'Flower bank' beautifies village in south China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 13:35, July 15, 2024

Photo shows the sign board of a unique "flower bank" in Gekeng village, Hengli township, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Guangdong provincial committee of the Communist League of China)

A unique "flower bank" in Gekeng village, Hengli township, Dongguan city, South China's Guangdong Province, has effectively motivated villagers to embrace a green lifestyle and contribute to sustainable development.

Cleverly drawing upon how traditional banks operate, the “flower bank” allows families to open accounts and earn a virtual "flower coin" through various eco-friendly and community-benefitting activities. These activities include improving the appearance of one’s home, engaging in waste recycling, and taking part in public welfare activities and skills training. The "flower coin" can then be deposited in the "bank".

Once a certain amount has been accumulated, the virtual coin can be exchanged for goods, services, or even be used to fulfill the wishes of children and women in need.

Opening an account with the “flower bank” rewards the account holder with five "flower coins" as well as one potted plant or flower. Efforts contributing to an improvement in the overall living environment of Gekeng village are rewarded with varying amounts of "flower coins".

People participating in activities like planting, plant care, or home organization can earn two "flower coins", and those who donate reusable items can receive one to two "flower coins".

Activities requiring more strenuous work, such as tending to public flower and vegetable gardens, orchards, and parks, are worth four "flower coins" monthly. Villagers who own and maintain exemplary yards can receive more than 10 "flower coins" for their efforts.

Photo shows the yard of a unique "flower bank" in Gekeng village, Hengli township, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Guangdong provincial committee of the Communist League of China)

The redeemable items include electric fans, space heaters, basketballs, power strips, art supplies, toilet paper, and even trendy "blind box" toys.

Most of these goods, as well as service rewards, are donated by local businesses eager to support the "flower bank".

"Everyone should contribute what they can, whether it's money or effort," said a representative from a company that has been operating in Gekeng village for over 20 years.

The company donated a batch of electric fans to the "flower bank" as soon as it learned that the special project allows participants to exchange their virtual coins for rewards in kind.

"We hope this project encourages more people to participate in improving our living environment, which in turn helps retain businesses and talents," the representative explained.

The innovative "flower bank" has taken root in Gekeng village quickly. More than 70 percent of Gekeng's 600-plus households have started gardening, with many expanding from a single gifted plant to lush personal gardens.

More than 333 households have proudly registered with the "flower bank", which has so far issued 4,950 virtual "flower coins" and inspired villagers to plant 11,264 trees and flowers.

A woman surnamed Zhu is among the first "depositors" of the "flower bank". She has transformed her yard into a mini-garden with flower plants she got in exchange for the "flower coins" she deposited in the "flower bank".

A woman surnamed Zhu waters flowers in her yard. Zhu is among the first "depositors" of a unique "flower bank" in Gekeng village, Hengli township, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Guangdong provincial committee of the Communist League of China)

"Most of these plants were free," she explained. "I got them by attending training sessions organized by the ‘flower bank'."

By taking part in public-welfare activities and training sessions on gardening skills, Zhu obtained more and more "flower coins". Her yard was even recognized as a model “beautiful garden” in Dongguan, earning an additional 30 "flower coins".

"I now have over 80 coins, probably the most in Hengli," she beamed.

In addition to inspiring villagers to build a more beautiful living environment, the "flower bank" creates learning opportunities for curious children and villagers eager to master new skills, while also improving the living conditions of elderly residents.

In April this year, the "flower bank" held an activity named "little councilors". During the activity, a mock council meeting was held for children, inviting them to share ideas about building a beautiful yard. Children participating in the activity designed slogans, decorations, and ornaments to beautify yards and alleys, bringing a fresh perspective to village planning.

The "flower bank" also organizes various green lifestyle-related empowerment activities, from miniature landscape design to nature education programs and handicraft-making activities, attracting an ever-growing number of participants.

“Flower bank” administrators and volunteers have both claimed that these public welfare activities have helped participants to learn new skills while also elevating their aesthetic sensitivity.

By integrating the environmental, economic, and human resources of the village, the unique "flower bank" not only beautifies the village but also improves rural governance and enhances social harmony.

A one-of-a-kind initiative, the "flower bank" has injected new vitality into Guangdong's campaign to promote high-quality development across various villages, townships, and counties of the province.

Encouraged by Gekeng's success, Hengli township is preparing to launch a second wave of "flower banks" aiming to promote Gekeng's experience in the entire township.

Villagers learn gardening skills at a public-benefit activity organized by a unique "flower bank" in Gekeng village, Hengli township, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Guangdong provincial committee of the Communist League of China)

Children share ideas about building a beautiful yard at a mock council meeting held by a unique "flower bank" in Gekeng village, Hengli township, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Guangdong provincial committee of the Communist League of China)

