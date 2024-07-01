China's latest mega cross-sea link opens to traffic

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

SHENZHEN, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a mega cross-sea passage in south China that features two bridges, two artificial islands, and an underwater tunnel, opened to traffic at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Spanning 24 km, the link drastically reduces travel time between the city of Zhongshan and the technology hub of Shenzhen, situated on opposite sides of the Pearl River Estuary in Guangdong Province, cutting the duration of the trip from two hours to around 30 minutes.

The new transport route boasts eight lanes designed for speeds of up to 100 km per hour.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link is another large-scale transportation project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), following the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which is situated approximately 31 km south of the new link.

"Its opening will reshape the road network layout of the Pearl River Estuary, significantly impacting the economic and social development of the GBA," said Lin Feiming, head of the Guangdong provincial department of transport.

The GBA, encompassing Hong Kong, Macao, and nine cities in Guangdong, covers 56,000 square km. It achieved a total economic output of over 14 trillion yuan (around 1.96 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023.

China aims to develop the area into a world-class city cluster, a global technology and innovation center, and a livable business-friendly location.

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Shenzhong Bridge of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the Shenzhong Bridge and the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link (back) in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Shenzhong Bridge of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aircraft flies over the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Shenzhong Bridge of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link at sunrise in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Shenzhong Bridge of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link at sunrise in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aircraft flies over the Shenzhong Bridge of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Shenzhong Bridge of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows an underwater highway hub interchange of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a view of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Vehicles drive in the west artificial island section of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Vehicles are seen at a toll station of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Passengers wave aboard a coach at a toll station of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Vehicles queue up to pass a toll station of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A coach passes a toll station of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Vehicles are seen in the underwater tunnel of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

