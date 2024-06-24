We Are China

Lion dance on water cheers for dragon boat race

Ecns.cn) 14:07, June 24, 2024

Lion dance performances are staged on the water to cheer for a dragon boat race at Huayang Lake National Wetland Park, Mayong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Chuhong)

The 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Dongguan) Dragon Boat Invitational Race and Dragon Boat Carnival are held here on June 22-23.

Lion dance performances are staged on the water to cheer for a dragon boat race at Huayang Lake National Wetland Park, Mayong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Chuhong)

Lion dance performances are staged on the water to cheer for a dragon boat race at Huayang Lake National Wetland Park, Mayong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Chuhong)

Lion dance performances are staged on the water to cheer for a dragon boat race at Huayang Lake National Wetland Park, Mayong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Chuhong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)