In pics: Slow train adds new vitality to rural revitalization in NE China's Jilin

People's Daily Online) 14:23, July 16, 2024

Train 4347 is about to depart from Tonghua to Ji'an, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

Train 4347, a slow train travelling from Tonghua to Ji'an, northeast China's Jilin Province, has been in operation since 1939. It is the only train connecting the two places.

Spanning a distance of 115 kilometers, the train completes the journey in two hours and 48 minutes, with an affordable fare of just 16.5 yuan (about $2.27).

The train carriages' ceilings are decorated with motifs inspired by the four seasons, and photography exhibits are featured at both ends of the train.

Moreover, interactive installations and areas dedicated to cultural heritage displays are scattered throughout the train. Despite its leisurely pace, the train consistently improves its services. Passengers can enjoy amenities like air conditioning, restrooms, a book corner, and medical kits.

Beyond just being a convenient mode of transportation for local residents, the train is playing a crucial role in driving the revitalization of the rural economy and injecting new vitality into regional culture and tourism development.

Photo shows local agricultural and specialty products sold on train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

Two passengers read in the book corner on train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

Photo shows a display of intangible cultural heritage items on train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

A man, who is the first secretary of a village in Tonghua city, promotes local specialty products on train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

An influencer promotes local specialty products on train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

Farmers promote local specialty products on train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

An inheritor showcases paper cutting of the Manchu ethnic group on train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

Photo shows university students onboard train 4347. (People's Daily Online/Xie Ying)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)