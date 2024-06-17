Fuxing bullet trains on Wuhan-Guangzhou section start operating
A train attendant checks the luggage rack onboard G875 bullet train bound for Shenzhen on June 15, 2024. The Fuxing bullet trains on the Wuhan-Guangzhou section of the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started operating at a speed of 350 km/h on Saturday. As the backbone of the high-speed rail network in China, the 2,298-km Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started normal operation at a speed of 350 km/h for Fuxing bullet trains on the whole line. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A driver checks the operational status of safety equipment onboard G875 bullet train bound for Shenzhen on June 15, 2024. The Fuxing bullet trains on the Wuhan-Guangzhou section of the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started operating at a speed of 350 km/h on Saturday. As the backbone of the high-speed rail network in China, the 2,298-km Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started normal operation at a speed of 350 km/h for Fuxing bullet trains on the whole line. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A screen shows the speed of G875 bullet train bound for Shenzhen on June 15, 2024. The Fuxing bullet trains on the Wuhan-Guangzhou section of the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started operating at a speed of 350 km/h on Saturday. As the backbone of the high-speed rail network in China, the 2,298-km Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started normal operation at a speed of 350 km/h for Fuxing bullet trains on the whole line. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Passengers prepare to board G875 bullet train bound for Shenzhen at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2024. The Fuxing bullet trains on the Wuhan-Guangzhou section of the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started operating at a speed of 350 km/h on Saturday. As the backbone of the high-speed rail network in China, the 2,298-km Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started normal operation at a speed of 350 km/h for Fuxing bullet trains on the whole line. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A railway policewoman guides a child back to the seat onboard G875 bullet train bound for Shenzhen on June 15, 2024. The Fuxing bullet trains on the Wuhan-Guangzhou section of the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started operating at a speed of 350 km/h on Saturday. As the backbone of the high-speed rail network in China, the 2,298-km Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started normal operation at a speed of 350 km/h for Fuxing bullet trains on the whole line. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows G875 bullet train bound for Shenzhen at Changsha South Railway Station in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. The Fuxing bullet trains on the Wuhan-Guangzhou section of the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started operating at a speed of 350 km/h on Saturday. As the backbone of the high-speed rail network in China, the 2,298-km Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway started normal operation at a speed of 350 km/h for Fuxing bullet trains on the whole line. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
