Intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive rolls off production line in C China

Xinhua) 08:18, May 10, 2024

A worker tries the AI voice interaction system of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. An intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive officially rolled off the production line in Zhuzhou on Thursday. It will be used in the heavy-haul transportation of Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway, China's second-largest channel for coal transport. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Workers inspect an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

This photo shows the head-up display of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

Workers check the performance of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

A worker inspects an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

A worker inspects an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

This photo shows an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive rolling off the production line in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

This photo shows the driving cabin of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

A staff worker checks video monitoring of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

This drone photo shows an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive (R) in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024.

