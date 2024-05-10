Intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive rolls off production line in C China
A worker tries the AI voice interaction system of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. An intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive officially rolled off the production line in Zhuzhou on Thursday. It will be used in the heavy-haul transportation of Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway, China's second-largest channel for coal transport. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Workers inspect an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This photo shows the head-up display of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Workers check the performance of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A worker inspects an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A worker inspects an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This photo shows an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive rolling off the production line in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This photo shows the driving cabin of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A staff worker checks video monitoring of an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This drone photo shows an intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive (R) in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
