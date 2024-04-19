Chengdu debuts giant panda-themed tourist train

April 19, 2024

A giant panda-themed tourist train was launched in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, and made its inaugural journey from Chengdu West Railway Station on April 18, offering tourists the opportunity to embark on a journey exploring the various picturesque scenes in Sichuan.

Photo shows the inaugural tourist train adorned with giant panda elements. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

The tourist train wonderfully blends sightseeing with train travel, providing convenience and catering to the various needs of tourists with its mix of high-speed transit, leisure exploration, and a diverse choice of destinations. This new train provides the full array of amenities for a comfortable journey, all while highlighting the crown jewel of Sichuan and Chengdu — the giant panda.

Introduced in 2021, the panda train tourism project features convenient travel from Chengdu to multiple destinations in Sichuan such as Emei, Xichang, and Panzhihua, as well as those outside of Sichuan in Guizhou Province, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Gansu Province, and Yunnan Province.

Giant panda elements are everywhere on the tourist train. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

Photo shows a soft sleeper bed on the giant panda-themed tourist train. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

The panda train features a color scheme inspired by the Sanxingdui bronze sculpture, incorporating iconic elements of Sichuan such as the ancient Shu culture and of course, giant pandas. The train serves as a transport symbol to showcase the culture of Sichuan, allowing tourists to experience the unique charm of the region during their immersive journey.

Photo shows the food options provided on the giant panda-themed tourist train. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

An official from the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism disclosed that the development of additional premium tourist train projects are being expedited, aiming to establish a comprehensive tourism product system that encompasses both high-end and budget-friendly tourist trains.

