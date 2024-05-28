Home>>
Longest intercity railway welcomes over 78,000 passenger trips on first operating day
(Ecns.cn) 15:01, May 28, 2024
Passengers arrive at Foshan West Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Two sections of railway in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area were put into operation on Sunday, marking the opening of the longest intercity railway route in the area.
Passengers pass through self-check-in gates at Panyu Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Passengers arrive at Foshan West Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Passengers arrive at Panyu Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Intelligent heavy-haul electric locomotive rolls off production line in C China
- Special train service offers convenience to farmers seeking jobs in Sanjiang Plain, NE China's Heilongjiang
- China's int'l rail-sea train service handles 300,000 containers in 2024
- New rail links enable convenient regional commutes
- First Guizhou-Vientiane train route arrives in Laos
- Chengdu debuts giant panda-themed tourist train
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.