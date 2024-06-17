High-speed sleeper trains linking mainland, HK commence operations

Xinhua) 15:35, June 17, 2024

A passenger poses for photos before boarding the high-speed sleeper train D907 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024. High-speed sleeper trains linking Beijing and Shanghai with Hong Kong commenced operations on Saturday.

The time it takes to travel between Beijing and Hong Kong is reduced to 12 hours and 34 minutes, and the travel time between Shanghai and Hong Kong to 11 hours and 14 minutes.

With the new services, passengers are able to travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong overnight. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Staff members present gifts to passengers taking the high-speed sleeper train D907 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024.

Passengers wait in line to check in for the high-speed sleeper train D907 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024.

The high-speed sleeper train D909 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station is seen at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024.

Passengers wait to board the high-speed sleeper train D909 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024.

Passengers prepare to board the high-speed sleeper train D909 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024.

Passengers display gifts they received onboard the high-speed sleeper train D910 bound for Beijing West Railway Station, in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024.

Passengers taking the high-speed sleeper train D910 bound for Beijing West Railway Station pose for a selfie at Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024.

Passengers taking the high-speed sleeper train D910 bound for Beijing West Railway Station pose for photos at Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024.

A passenger boards the high-speed sleeper train D909 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024.

A poster of the high-speed sleeper train linking Beijing with Hong Kong is pictured on the high-speed sleeper train D910 bound for Beijing West Railway Station, in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024.

Passengers order food onboard the high-speed sleeper train D910 bound for Beijing West Railway Station, in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024.

A passenger poses for photos when boarding the high-speed sleeper train D907 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024.

Passengers boarding the high-speed sleeper train D907 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station wait for the departure at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024.

Passengers boarding the high-speed sleeper train D907 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station wave good-bye at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024.

Passengers board the high-speed sleeper train D909 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024.

Staff members present gifts to passengers taking the high-speed sleeper train D907 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024.

The high-speed sleeper train D909 bound for Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station departs from Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024.

A staff member displays a reminder card of the high-speed sleeper trains D907 and D908 between Shanghai and Hong Kong, at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)