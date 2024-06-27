Carbon fiber subway car launched in China's Qingdao
Visitors look around in a CETROVO 1.0 subway car in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2024. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car was launched in Qingdao on Wednesday. With a carbon fiber composite body and frame, it is lighter and more energy-efficient than the traditional subway train. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
