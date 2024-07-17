Yacht tourism thrives in Sanya, S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) July 17, 2024

Numerous yachts set sail at the Hongzhou Yacht Marina, the largest professional yacht terminal in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

At 9 a.m., the glistening sea welcomed over 200 yachts of various types as they sailed into the harbor in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

In Sanya, the number of registered yachts exceeds 1,400, with over 7,300 companies related to the yacht industry located here, accounting for 22.7 percent of the national total.

According to Gao Yongning, director of the department of cruise ships and yachts at the Sanya Central Business District Administration, the introduction of the yacht hourly rental model has made yacht tourism more affordable for visitors.

This shift from luxury to mass appeal in yacht tourism is becoming increasingly noticeable. Furthermore, this shift has also contributed to the growth of the yacht design, maintenance, and repair industries in Sanya.

Tourists relish the thrill of sailing on the sea. This year, the number of domestic and foreign tourists taking yacht trips in Sanya has surpassed 640,000. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Tourists are seen at the Sanya Yacht Tourist Center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on July 10, 2024. With an average rental price of 1,200 to 1,500 yuan (about $206.53) per yacht, accommodating around 10 passengers, the cost per person for a yacht experience is just over 100 yuan. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Qian)

During their yacht trips, tourists indulge in a variety of activities. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

A motorboat resembling a red sports car carves an "S" shape on the sea surface. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

Yachts of different models dock at the Hongzhou Yacht Marina, the largest professional yacht terminal in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xi Xiuqin)

Yachts depart from the dock in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

According to data from the Sanya Yacht Tourist Center, 7.53 percent of tourists recorded by the center are from southwest China's Sichuan Province, ranking first nationwide. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

