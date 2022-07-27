Number of yachts exhibited at 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo up 91 percent from 2021

People's Daily Online) 10:55, July 27, 2022

(Photo/Courtesy of the organizing committee for the CICPE)

A total of 204 yachts are on display at the ongoing yacht show at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which is being held from July 26 to 30 in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province.

According to a credible source, the number of yachts exhibited at the 2nd CICPE is 91 percent higher than that at the first CICPE. Among the 204 yachts, about 45 percent are exhibits of overseas brands, 27 percent are large and medium-sized yachts.

With a total exhibition area of 180,000 square meters, the 2nd CICPE has set up four thematic country pavilions for the Netherlands, the U.S., Italy, and Germany.

