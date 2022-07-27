People visit 2nd CICPE in Haikou, S China

An exhibitor works at her booth at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. The six-day expo, which kicked off on Monday in Haikou, has attracted 1,107 overseas companies and 1,643 brands from 61 countries and regions, as well as over 1,200 domestic brands.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

Visitors experience virtual reality (VR) games at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

A staff member walks past the booth of China Duty Free Group at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

Visitors experience surfskate at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a piece of jewelry displayed at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

Visitors experience E-sports equipment at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a fashion design booth at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a Ferrari Roma displayed at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022.

