2nd China International Consumer Products Expo kicks off

Xinhua) 08:41, July 27, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows yachts participating in a yacht show during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The yacht show, featuring over 200 participating yachts, kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows yachts participating in a yacht show during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The yacht show, featuring over 200 participating yachts, kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows yachts participating in a yacht show during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The yacht show, featuring over 200 participating yachts, kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows yachts participating in a yacht show during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The yacht show, featuring over 200 participating yachts, kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a yacht participating in a yacht show during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The yacht show, featuring over 200 participating yachts, kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows yachts participating in a yacht show during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The yacht show, featuring over 200 participating yachts, kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows yachts participating in a yacht show during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The yacht show, featuring over 200 participating yachts, kicked off on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)