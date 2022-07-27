Languages

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Highlights of fashion week at CICPE in Haikou, S China's Hainan

(Xinhua) 09:31, July 27, 2022

Models present the creations of designer Grace Chen during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Models present the creations of designer Grace Chen during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation of designer Grace Chen during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation of designer Grace Chen during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Models present the creations of designer Grace Chen during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Models present the creations of designer Grace Chen during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Models present the creations of designer Grace Chen during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

