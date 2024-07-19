Booming nighttime economy in Guiyang, SW China's Guizhou

As night falls, the streets and alleys of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, come alive with a diverse array of food stalls, shops selling novel products, and stores selling creative cultural goods.

Nightlife for Guiyang locals often kicks off with a midnight snack among friends. As the sun sets and the city comes alive, one can simply wander down any street in Guiyang and be astounded by the plethora of dining choices that line the streets and alleys.

You’ll find delectable dishes and local delicacies like street hotpot, savory noodles, tofu balls, potato patties, and much more.

In addition to the mouthwatering food, Guiyang offers a pleasant average summer temperature of only 22.3 degrees Celsius. Impromptu roadside concerts during casual city walks provide delightful surprises.

According to statistics, since July 2023, nighttime leisure and entertainment consumption in Guiyang has accounted for nearly 60 percent of total daily spending.

Behind the beauty and wonder that comes with night in Guiyang is Guizhou Province’s support. In 2023, Guizhou released guidelines to better guide the development of the nighttime economy. The guidelines serve to develop settings for the nighttime economy, as well as leverage digital technologies to empower the construction of these settings.

The youthfulness, trendiness, and liveliness of Guiyang, along with its relaxed atmosphere, are vividly showcased in its nightlife.

This summer, why not make a trip and experience Guiyang for yourself?

