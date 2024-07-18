Farmers in SE China's Fujian rejoice at bumper harvest of late-maturing lychees

People's Daily Online) 09:59, July 18, 2024

Fruit farmers sort and package freshly picked lychees in Cainei village, Majia township, Luojiang district, Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Yang Xiaoling)

Local fruit farmers in cities across southeast China's Fujian Province are busy picking, sorting, and packaging lychees, their faces beaming with joy at having a bountiful harvest.

Recently, late-maturing lychees in Putian, Quanzhou, and other areas of Fujian Province have reached their peak harvest season. Clusters of plump, rosy lychees now adorn the branches, weighing them down with their abundance.

