Home>>
Farmers in SE China's Fujian rejoice at bumper harvest of late-maturing lychees
(People's Daily Online) 09:59, July 18, 2024
|Fruit farmers sort and package freshly picked lychees in Cainei village, Majia township, Luojiang district, Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Yang Xiaoling)
Local fruit farmers in cities across southeast China's Fujian Province are busy picking, sorting, and packaging lychees, their faces beaming with joy at having a bountiful harvest.
Recently, late-maturing lychees in Putian, Quanzhou, and other areas of Fujian Province have reached their peak harvest season. Clusters of plump, rosy lychees now adorn the branches, weighing them down with their abundance.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Maoming in S China's Guangdong accelerates development of lychee industry, cultural tourism
- Event held in Cambodia to introduce China's Conghua lychees
- Lychee industry boosts rural revitalization in S China's Hainan
- Maoming city, S China's Guangdong sets lychee prices according to fruit tree's age
- Digital technology sweetens lychee business in south China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.