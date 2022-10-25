We Are China

Plane trees turn golden along river in Guiyang

Ecns.cn) 13:52, October 25, 2022

Gorgeous plane trees turn golden along the banks of the Huaxi River in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

