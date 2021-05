Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang officially opens

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2021 shows the first freight train leaving Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang officially opened on Friday. Its construction was divided into two phases and the first phase project has been accepted in January this year. After completion, the annual cargo transport capacity of the first phase project is expected to reach 5 million tons. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)