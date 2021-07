We Are China

Scenery of parks in Guiyang City, SW China

Xinhua) 11:08, July 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2021 shows the scenery of Ahahu national wetland park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

