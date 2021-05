Video: We Are China

Fogs floating over Guanshanhu District in Guiyang

Xinhua) 16:11, May 08, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2021 shows fogs floating over Guanshanhu District in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

