We Are China

China launches new Earth observation satellite

Xinhua) 13:04, July 19, 2024

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Gaofen-11 05 satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Feng Yang/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The Gaofen-11 05 satellite was launched at 11:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

It will be used in a variety of fields including land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief.

The launch marked the 528th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Gaofen-11 05 satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Feng Yang/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Gaofen-11 05 satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Feng Yang/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Gaofen-11 05 satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Feng Yang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)