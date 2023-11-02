National bridge, tunnel engineering vocational skills competition held in Guiyang, SW China
Contestants compete in tunnel lining defect non-destructive testing event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
