National bridge, tunnel engineering vocational skills competition held in Guiyang, SW China

Xinhua) 10:40, November 02, 2023

Contestants compete in tunnel lining defect non-destructive testing event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Contestants compete in processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A contestant competes in construction layout event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Contestants compete in tunnel lining defect non-destructive testing event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Contestants compete in processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A contestant competes in construction layout event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Contestants compete in processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars event during a national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 1, 2023. A national bridge and tunnel engineering vocational skills competition kicked off here Wednesday. In total 214 contestants from 85 teams across China would compete in the four-day competition involving events like processing of framework of reinforcing steel bars and construction layout. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)