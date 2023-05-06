Post-95 vocational teacher makes his name globally with bricklaying skills

People's Daily Online) 08:38, May 06, 2023

Born in 1999, Wu is a vocational teacher and a world champion.

Wu is known for winning the gold medal in bricklaying at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria.

Wu was born in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, and his parents are construction workers. Seeing his father working with his tools, he started mimicking his father’s movements. Eventually, he also became “technical” when he grew up.

Having witnessed Zou Bin, the first Chinese winner of the bricklaying contest at the 43rd WorldSkills Competition in 2015, the dream of participating in the competition was rooted in Wu’s heart. He prepared for seven years, and his hard work paid off.

Wu wants to motivate more students with his own experience. He hopes they can hone their technical skills and eventually contribute to their country.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)