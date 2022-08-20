World Vocational College Skills Competition held in Tianjin

A competitor participates in a 5G communication network cabling competition during the World Vocational College Skills Competition in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 19, 2022. The competition, as a part of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, attracted participants from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A competitor shows how to dismantle and maintain engine during the World Vocational College Skills Competition in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 19, 2022. The competition, as a part of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, attracted participants from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Competitors operate mechanism equipment during the World Vocational College Skills Competition in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 19, 2022. The competition, as a part of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, attracted participants from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Competitors show how to give touches to newborns during the World Vocational College Skills Competition in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 19, 2022. The competition, as a part of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, attracted participants from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A competitor operates mechanism equipment during the World Vocational College Skills Competition in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 19, 2022. The competition, as a part of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, attracted participants from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

The World Vocational College Skills Competition is held at the national convention and exhibition center in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 19, 2022. The competition, as a part of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, attracted participants from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

