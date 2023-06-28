Chinese premier highlights vocational education for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 13:43, June 28, 2023

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed the need for vigorous work on vocational education and training to help people with disabilities lead happy lives.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction ahead of the seventh China national vocational skill competition for persons with disabilities, which opened in east China's Jinan City on Tuesday.

Li urged support for people with disabilities in finding employment and starting businesses, with a focus on removing barriers in these regards.

During the three-day competition, approximately 950 people will participate in 28 events across five categories: information communication, fine art, handicrafts, services, and industrial production and advanced manufacturing.

