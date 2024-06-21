We Are China

Roadside concerts light up vibrant night life in Guiyang

15:19, June 21, 2024

An aerial photo shows a roadside concert in Guanshanhu district, Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Various roadside concerts have been held in Guiyang, the capital city of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, attracting a lot of tourists and local residents to the performances and to sing together on the bustling streets.

The roadside concerts, without tickets or fences, have received great affection since they were first held in 2023. A total of 102 roadside concerts were held in Guiyang last year, attracting more than 340,000 spectators.

Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.

An aerial photo shows a roadside concert in Guanshanhu district, Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The roadside concert sparks the spectators’ enthusiasm in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Songs performed at a roadside concert attract a large crowd of spectators in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Spectators hold up a light board during a roadside concert in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Qian).

A roadside concert at Wenchang Pavilion in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

A roadside concert attracts a large crowd of spectators in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/ Tu Min)

Spectators wave glow sticks and sing together at a roadside concert in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/ Tu Min)

A local resident takes photos of the roadside concert in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/ Tu Min)

