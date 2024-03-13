SW China's Guiyang resumes direct flights to Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 15:57, March 13, 2024

GUIYANG, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Regular flights between Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, and Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, resumed on Tuesday, according to the Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Flight OD608 arrived at the Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport on Tuesday evening with 162 tourists from Malaysia. This is the first tourist charter flight from Malaysia to Guizhou after the implementation of a bilateral visa-free policy last year.

The air service will run once a week every Tuesday and is expected to increase in frequency in the future, according to the company.

The airport is also set to launch several international air routes this year. So far, it has resumed four international and regional passenger flights connecting Guiyang to Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, and Osaka.

