AutoFlight completes world's first inter-city flight in S China

Ecns.cn) 14:35, February 28, 2024

Two 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft perform demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

The eVTOL aircraft, developed by a high-tech company AutoFlight and named as Prosperity, completed its world's first 55-kilometer inter-city electric air-taxi demonstration flight in 20 minutes on Tuesday. With a maximum range of 250 kilometers, the electric-powered Prosperity is capable of carrying 5 people with a cruise speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

A 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft performs demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

Two 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft perform demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

People take photos during the demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)