AutoFlight completes world's first inter-city flight in S China
Two 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft perform demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)
The eVTOL aircraft, developed by a high-tech company AutoFlight and named as Prosperity, completed its world's first 55-kilometer inter-city electric air-taxi demonstration flight in 20 minutes on Tuesday. With a maximum range of 250 kilometers, the electric-powered Prosperity is capable of carrying 5 people with a cruise speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour.
A 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft performs demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)
Two 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft perform demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)
People take photos during the demonstration flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)
