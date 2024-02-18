Chinese C919 jetliner arrives in Singapore to attend airshow

Xinhua) 11:26, February 18, 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese passenger jet C919 arrived at Changi Airport Saturday after a non-stop flight of nearly six hours to attend Singapore Airshow 2024, according to China Eastern Airlines Singapore Branch.

The jetliner will perform flight demonstrations at the airshow, which will last from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25, said the airshow organizer.

Five aircraft developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., including C919, will meet the public at the airshow, which marks their first "group appearance" overseas, said China Eastern Airlines Singapore Branch.

