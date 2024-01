We Are China

China's homegrown C919 carries out flight missions during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 16:54, January 26, 2024

A child poses for photos with a C919 passenger aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

Flight MU9197, carrying 111 passengers, departed from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport for Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

It was the first time for C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, to carry out flight missions during China's Spring Festival travel rush period.

Passengers line up to board a C919 passenger aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

Passengers prepare to board a C919 passenger aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

