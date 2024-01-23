China's police to ensure sound traffic during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 10:31, January 23, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Public Security's traffic management bureau on Monday put forward a plan for the travel rush surrounding the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year.

The plan urges local traffic management authorities to ensure safe and stable road traffic, and to create a conducive environment for the public to celebrate the holiday happily and travel smoothly.

According to ministry analysis, there will be a record-high number of holiday travelers this year and the proportion of trips made by road will increase markedly -- particularly long-distance, cross-provincial trips.

Local traffic management authorities will do their utmost to implement due measures, defuse potential risks, ensure safe and unimpeded traffic flows, and prevent chain-reaction collisions and large-scale accidents, according to the plan.

